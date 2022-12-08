Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $36.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after acquiring an additional 373,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 271,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.2 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AY opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -157.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.