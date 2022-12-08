StockNews.com Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Stephens cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.92.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

