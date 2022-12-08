StockNews.com Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Genesco Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $45.93 on Monday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $600.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
