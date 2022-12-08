Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.88.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE HII opened at $234.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.60.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
