Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

