Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

