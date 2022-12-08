Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
