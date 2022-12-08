StockNews.com Lowers Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

