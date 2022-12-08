Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCRI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.
