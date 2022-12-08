Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCRI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.