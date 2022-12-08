Johnson Rice Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $163.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $177.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.05.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

EOG stock opened at $126.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.