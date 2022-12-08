Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.93.
SAIA stock opened at $227.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $342.99.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
