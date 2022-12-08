StockNews.com Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.49%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michele M. Gil purchased 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

