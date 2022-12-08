The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCTY opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The9 has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.15.

Get The9 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The9 by 434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in The9 by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The9 by 10,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.