Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.