Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 660 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 660 ($8.05) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.29) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.58) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.29) target price on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 609.17 ($7.43).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Down 2.8 %

GLEN opened at GBX 540.30 ($6.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market capitalization of £69.56 billion and a PE ratio of 557.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 485.90.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.