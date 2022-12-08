Auction Technology Group’s (ATG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,040 ($12.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,118 ($13.63) to GBX 903 ($11.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.97) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 735 ($8.96) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 798.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 866.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.40 million and a PE ratio of 12,250.00. Auction Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 636 ($7.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,588 ($19.36).

In related news, insider Suzanne Baxter purchased 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 733 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £24,841.37 ($30,290.66).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

