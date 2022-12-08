Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) PT Lowered to 177.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 187.00 to 177.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $19.51.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

