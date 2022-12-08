Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) PT Lowered to 177.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 187.00 to 177.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
Schibsted ASA stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $19.51.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
