Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) PT Raised to GBX 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.56) to GBX 238 ($2.90) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

About Tesco

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.