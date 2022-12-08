CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$7.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. CSFB increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.23.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

TSE:CG opened at C$6.96 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.33.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25. In related news, Director Michael S. Parrett purchased 7,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,598 shares in the company, valued at C$196,826.70. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

