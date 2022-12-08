Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) PT Raised to €110.00

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Societe Generale from €107.50 ($113.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Wendel Stock Performance

WNDLF stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. Wendel has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24.

Get Wendel alerts:

Wendel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.