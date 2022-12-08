Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) PT Raised to €18.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($16.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THNPF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Technip Energies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Technip Energies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

