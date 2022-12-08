Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Yamaha Motor Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
