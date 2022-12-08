Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Yamaha Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.