JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF) Price Target to €3.40

Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.40 ($3.58) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NOS, S.G.P.S., SA engages in the telecommunications, and media and entertainment business worldwide. It operates in Telco and Audiovisual segments. The company offers cable and satellite television, voice and internet access, mobile communication, IP voice, mobile virtual network, and related consulting services, as well as electronic communications services, including data and multimedia communications.

