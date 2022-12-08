JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF) Price Target to €3.40

Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.40 ($3.58) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Nos, S.G.P.S. Price Performance
Nos, S.G.P.S. stock opened at 3.71 on Monday. Nos, S.G.P.S. has a 12 month low of 3.71 and a 12 month high of 3.71.
About Nos, S.G.P.S.
