JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.
ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CSFB upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.
AltaGas Trading Up 0.8 %
TSE ALA opened at C$23.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.94. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
