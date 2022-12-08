JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$28.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CSFB upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

TSE ALA opened at C$23.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.94. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$22.05 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

