Analyzing Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Western Union’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.35 million 0.24 -$20.13 million ($0.76) -0.51 Western Union $5.07 billion 1.05 $805.80 million $2.11 6.53

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Union 8 6 0 0 1.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Logiq and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Western Union has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Union is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -77.36% -110.67% -89.61% Western Union 17.78% 195.13% 9.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Union beats Logiq on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, an e-wallet for mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

