Reviewing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ondas and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ondas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ondas currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Energous has a consensus target price of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 98.95%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Energous.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,764.16% -37.69% -35.07% Energous -3,295.09% -75.72% -67.34%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Ondas and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ondas has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ondas and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 33.60 -$15.02 million ($0.93) -2.45 Energous $760,000.00 98.12 -$41.43 million ($0.39) -2.45

Ondas has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ondas beats Energous on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Energous

(Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.