Contrasting Direct Digital (DRCT) & Its Competitors

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Direct Digital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Direct Digital Competitors -16.75% -78.64% -6.32%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.05 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.05 million 4.29

This table compares Direct Digital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Direct Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Direct Digital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 112 405 586 7 2.44

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.84%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 114.81%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.