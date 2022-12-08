Reviewing Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Theta Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 21.06 $733.70 million $3.95 36.15 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

66.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -4.3, suggesting that its stock price is 530% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franco-Nevada and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 3 5 0 2.44 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $167.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 57.18% 11.27% 10.94% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Theta Gold Mines on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Theta Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

