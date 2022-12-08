GSK (NYSE:GSK) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.95) to GBX 1,450 ($17.68) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.88 on Monday. GSK has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in GSK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

