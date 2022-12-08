Comparing dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Honest -14.56% -27.30% -17.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for dELiA*s and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14

Valuation and Earnings

Honest has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 73.49%.

This table compares dELiA*s and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 0.82 -$38.68 million ($0.50) -5.62

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

dELiA*s beats Honest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

