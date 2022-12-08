Comparing InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 145.82% 12.13% 7.17% Ladder Capital 23.35% 7.20% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.41, suggesting a potential upside of 78.33%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 8.79 $294.97 million $1.67 5.51 Ladder Capital $357.85 million 3.75 $56.52 million $0.88 12.03

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ladder Capital. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats Ladder Capital on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

