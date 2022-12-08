ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISSDY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $10.99 on Friday. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

