Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $123.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Nestlé Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $116.20 on Monday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $141.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.