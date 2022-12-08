Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $123.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $116.20 on Monday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $141.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 53.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 23.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.8% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

