Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capri by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

