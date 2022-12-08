MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 339.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

About MeridianLink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,605 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth $19,325,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.