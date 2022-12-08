Kyndryl (KD) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kyndryl to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kyndryl and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl Competitors 259 1677 2881 58 2.56

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Kyndryl’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

61.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kyndryl and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.59% -51.01% -9.14% Kyndryl Competitors -242.74% -212.20% -11.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion -$2.32 billion -1.59 Kyndryl Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 10.92

Kyndryl has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kyndryl rivals beat Kyndryl on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

