Analysts Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) PT at $150.11

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $133.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

