Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Financial Comparison

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.34 $43.53 million $3.52 10.45 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.04 $527.32 million $7.13 10.56

Profitability

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares American National Bankshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 33.27% 11.33% 1.16% Pinnacle Financial Partners 34.42% 10.92% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American National Bankshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 1 2 4 0 2.43

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. American National Bankshares pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats American National Bankshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

