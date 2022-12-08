Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target at $16.25

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 25,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 603,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 76,469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 846.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

