Critical Comparison: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 5.60 $17.62 million $0.25 39.64 Dynex Capital $60.05 million 10.00 $102.26 million $3.06 4.23

Dividends

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Medical REIT. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Global Medical REIT pays out 336.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Medical REIT and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dynex Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.50%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 16.48% 3.76% 1.63% Dynex Capital 155.60% 9.16% 1.70%

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

