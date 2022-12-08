Brokerages Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price at $140.20

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($147.37) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cheuvreux lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. Safran has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.23.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.