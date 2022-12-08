Analysts Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Target Price at $6.77

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.26) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.