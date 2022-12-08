Analysts Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Target Price at $6.77

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.26) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
