C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter worth approximately $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

