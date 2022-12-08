Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target at $1,319.29

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,319.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 935 ($11.40) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $13.54 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.