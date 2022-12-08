Analysts Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target at $3.96

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAIXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.79) to €3.70 ($3.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.25 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

