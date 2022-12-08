Benchmark Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $47.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.63.

SGRY opened at $26.72 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 781,126 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 530,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

