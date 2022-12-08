StockNews.com Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.