StockNews.com Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.