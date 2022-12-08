Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of VANI opened at $1.72 on Monday. Vivani Medical has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VANI. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $5,998,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

