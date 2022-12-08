United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $277.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.94 and its 200-day moving average is $231.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $282.22.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,930 shares of company stock worth $29,059,240. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

