Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.67.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $244.19 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

